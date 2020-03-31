Watch Gov. Greg Abbott give the latest on Texas' efforts to combat coronavirus
State health and education officials will join Abbott at 2 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday for an update on efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
As the new coronavirus continues to spread in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is set to update the public on the state's efforts to combat the pandemic. Abbott will be joined by a slate of state officials, including Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.
Watch the address live from the state Capitol on Tuesday starting at 2 p.m. Central Time.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today