Watch Texas Gov. Greg Abbott provide a coronavirus update

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to provide an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus at 2 p.m. Tune in above to watch a live feed, courtesy of KXAN-TV.

Abbott's press conference comes as the state reports more than 1,000 cases of the disease in Texas, with 18 deaths. Many cities and counties have issued stay-at-home orders, and thousands of Texans have lost their jobs. The number of Texans filing for unemployment benefits jumped jumped 860% last week. Abbott, meanwhile, has resisted calls to issue a statewide shelter in place — but has indicated he is open to a stricter executive order.