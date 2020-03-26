Watch Texas Gov. Greg Abbott provide a coronavirus update
Abbott is set to provide an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus at 2 p.m. in Austin. He'll be joined by the commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services and the head of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to provide an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus at 2 p.m. Tune in above to watch a live feed, courtesy of KXAN-TV.
Abbott's press conference comes as the state reports more than 1,000 cases of the disease in Texas, with 18 deaths. Many cities and counties have issued stay-at-home orders, and thousands of Texans have lost their jobs. The number of Texans filing for unemployment benefits jumped jumped 860% last week. Abbott, meanwhile, has resisted calls to issue a statewide shelter in place — but has indicated he is open to a stricter executive order.
