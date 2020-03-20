As coronavirus sparks rumors, Houston officials dispel social media myth of a citywide lockdown
Officials say they're investigating whoever is behind the misinformation campaign, which they say only creates anxiety and fear.
Coronavirus in Texas
The latest updates on coronavirus in Texas: At least five Texans' deaths have been linked to COVID-19 as the state experiences a public health disaster. Community spread has been discovered, more than 210 cases have been disclosed and the number of positive tests is expected to increase exponentially. A patchwork of school cancellations, calls for social distancing and business closures are disrupting the economy and Texans' daily lives. If you're looking for information on coronavirus testing, here's what you need to know.
More in this series
Houston officials announced an investigation Friday into messages posted on social media falsely claiming the city is going into a lockdown this weekend to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
"All of that is untrue," Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a press conference. "I do believe it is a crime, and we should investigate it and find these perpetrators, these actors, and prosecute them."
While schools, bars and restaurant dining rooms have been shuttered statewide, including in Houston, there aren't any instances of local or state officials issuing shelter-in-place orders. California this week issued such an order, which generally keeps people in their homes, though they are allowed to go out for essential trips, like getting groceries or going to the bank, according to Wired.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said it is likely that "hostile foreign governments" are behind the misinformation campaign.
"A lot of this, if not most of it, is being driven by hostile governments that are intentionally trying to spread pandemonium and fear," Acevedo said.
Acevedo referred to previous instances of foreign entities spreading anxiety and fear through misinformation, including a 2015 military training exercise that conspiracy theorists speculated was a covert effort to institute martial law. A former CIA director later said hysteria over the exercise, Jade Helm 15, was fueled by Russians.
Both the Houston Police Department and the Harris County district attorney's office will be involved in the investigation, Turner said.
Related News
-
Coronavirus testing ramps up in Texas, but more is needed
-
Patients face canceled appointments and delayed surgeries as doctors respond to coronavirus. They're worried about the wait.
-
Small businesses in Texas can apply for emergency federal loans to help ride out coronavirus pandemic, Abbott announces
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today