Watch Gov. Greg Abbott give an update on Texas' efforts to combat coronavirus
Watch a livestream of the Texas governor discussing everything the state is doing to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The address is scheduled to start at noon Central Time.
As the spread of COVID-19 in Texas has increased over the past several days, Gov. Greg Abbott is set to make an announcement about potential further statewide action to combat the new coronavirus.
He alluded to possible new guidelines Wednesday in response to a reporter's question about whether he plans to shut down bars and restaurants statewide. Abbott has deferred to local governments on how to handle such closures.
Watch live, courtesy of Fox 7 Austin.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today