How many Texans have been tested for the new coronavirus? State data is incomplete. But here's what we know.
The state isn't reporting tests conducted by some hospitals and private labs. But the figures available show that Texas could be lagging behind other states. Officials say that's because the virus showed up elsewhere earlier.
Coronavirus in Texas
The latest updates on coronavirus in Texas: At least two Texans' deaths have been linked to COVID-19 as the state experiences a public health disaster. Community spread has been discovered, more than 75 cases have been disclosed and the number of positive tests is expected to increase exponentially. A patchwork of school cancellations, calls for social distancing and businesses closures are disrupting the economy and Texans' daily lives.More in this series
On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services released the first numbers of coronavirus tests administered statewide. A total of 1,268 people have been tested, a number that lags behind other states that are similar in size, like California and New York, which have each tested roughly seven times as many people.
While the state’s numbers of administered tests include both public and private lab reports, the only private laboratories included in the initial totals were ARUP Laboratories, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics. Because other private labs and hospitals are also testing, the totals might not reflect the complete scope of testing done by the private health care sector.
At least 64 people have tested positive for the virus, according to DSHS figures. That number does not include the 12 people who tested positive while quarantined at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.
A spokesman for Gov. Greg Abbott told the Texas Tribune on Monday that it’s “apples and oranges” to compare Texas’ testing numbers with states like California, where the community spread was reported sooner.
Still, the lack of testing has caused confusion among Texans who are still unable to get tested despite experiencing symptoms.
Abbott said Monday that the state will ramp up testing to 10,000 weekly, so Texans should expect the number of positive test cases to go up exponentially.
Disclosure: Quest Diagnostics has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today