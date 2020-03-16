Watch Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on coronavirus updates
On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide public health disaster and said Texas would soon be able to ramp up testing for the new coronavirus.
The latest updates on coronavirus in Texas: At least one Texan's death has been linked to COVID-19 as the state experiences a public health disaster. Community spread has been discovered, at least 69 cases have been disclosed and the number of positive tests are expected to increase exponentially. Massive school district and college closures, countless event cancellations and calls for social distancing may disrupt commerce and Texans' daily lives.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will address journalists in San Antonio on Monday to provide updates on the state's response to the new coronavirus.
The video above is courtesy of KXAN-TV. Abbott will be joined by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt.
Texas had recorded at least 69 cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the new coronavirus — as of Sunday afternoon, but given testing limitations and several examples of community spread in Texas, experts have warned that the number of cases is likely higher. Events have closed across the state, and many school districts have extended spring break. The state's education commissioner warned school superintendents and lawmakers to be prepared for long-term school district closures, while Abbott promised to waive testing requirements for this year’s STAAR exam.
