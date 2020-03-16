Texas officials link man's death to coronavirus, first such case in state
The man, in his late 90s, had symptoms consistent with the new coronavirus, and a test later came back positive for COVID-19, officials said.
Coronavirus in Texas
The latest updates on coronavirus in Texas: At least one Texan's death has been linked to COVID-19 as the state experiences a public health disaster. Community spread has been discovered, at least 69 cases have been disclosed and the number of positive tests are expected to increase exponentially. Massive school district and college closures, countless event cancellations and calls for social distancing may disrupt commerce and Texans' daily lives.
More in this series
Matagorda County officials reported Monday night that a man in his late 90s died the night before with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, making it the first known novel coronavirus-related death in Texas.
Hospital officials were notified Monday evening that the patient, a resident of Matagorda County, had tested positive, according to a Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center news release. The patient died at Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
Officials said the state has "launched an extensive investigation" into the case and that "they have informed the Matagorda County Hospital that evidence exists of a possible community link to the earlier positive case" in the county.
As of Monday, at least 69 cases of the virus have been reported in Texas. Those figures are expected to increase dramatically in the coming days as the state ramps up its testing capacity and as examples of community spread — which occurs when the source of infection is unknown — continue to surface.
"You're going to see an exponential increase in the number of people testing positive on a daily basis," Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference in San Antonio.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today