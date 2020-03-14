Coronavirus community spread suspected in Brazoria County, officials suspect Houston Rodeo
The individuals, who reside in the same household in Alvin, self-reported after attending the Houston Rodeo cook-off and livestock show and have not traveled outside the Houston area.
Coronavirus in Texas
Brazoria County is reporting its first two cases of the new coronavirus in what is possibly the third instance of community spread in the state.
The individuals are in their mid-30s to mid-40s. Brown said he could not confirm their family status. They are both being quarantined at home and were not hospitalized.
The absence of travel suggests community spread, but official confirmation is pending investigation. Both Dallas and Montgomery counties reported community spread earlier this week.
As of Saturday afternoon, Texas had 62 known cases of COVID-19 — 11 cases stemming from people who were abroad and forced into a federal quarantine site in San Antonio's Lackland Air Force Base.
