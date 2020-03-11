Join us for a live interview with medical expert Peter Hotez on coronavirus in Texas and the search for a vaccine

Join us here at 8 a.m. March 26 for a live interview with vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez answering the most pressing questions about the recent coronavirus outbreak, the Texans most at risk and the pressure on scientists to develop a vaccine. The Texas Tribune’s Edgar Walters will moderate the interview.

Hotez serves as co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development and is the founding dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine. He has expertise in vaccine development and neglected tropical diseases and is leading several projects to develop new vaccines. More than a decade ago, Hotez and his team, in collaboration with scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, developed a potential vaccine for the viral disease known as severe acute respiratory syndrome that killed hundreds in China in the late 2000s, but the project was abandoned due to lack of funding.

Hotez testified before the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space and Technology earlier this month and argued that the new coronavirus should spur changes to the way the government funds vaccine development.

"It's tragic that we won't have a vaccine ready for this epidemic," Hotez wrote in prepared remarks. "Practically speaking, we'll be fighting these outbreaks with one hand tied behind our backs."

Hotez is also a fellow in disease and poverty at the James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy at Rice University and is the author of “Forgotten People, Forgotten Diseases.”

This conversation will be livestreamed here and on our social media channels, and we’ll be asking Hotez your most pressing questions on the coronavirus outbreak in real time. Submit your questions above or tweet us using the hashtag #AskTrib.

This virtual event series is supported by Community Health Choice.

Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.

Disclosure: Baylor University, the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and Rice University have been financial supporters of the Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.