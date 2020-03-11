Join us for a live interview with Austin Mayor Steve Adler on coronavirus in Texas and its impact

Join us here at 8 a.m. March 25 for a livestreamed interview with Austin Mayor Steve Adler answering the most pressing questions about the coronavirus and Texas, including the city’s response to the outbreak, public health, the impacts on the local economy and how the effects of the outbreak will impact paid sick leave, among other local initiatives. The Texas Tribune’s Evan Smith will moderate the interview.

On March 6, Adler declared a local disaster in response to the new coronavirus and issued an order canceling the South by Southwest festival, which expected hundreds of thousands of attendees to fly in from around the globe to attend, for the first time in its 34-year history. In 2019, the festival raked in a record $356 million, and it has historically provided a major boost to the city’s economy and local businesses.

After the decision, Adler rolled out the Stand with Austin Fund to "receive charitable donations to assist individuals and small businesses most negatively impacted by the cancellation of SXSW and least able to recover on their own."

Adler has served as mayor of Austin since 2015. He has represented Austin in the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda and the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, and he is a board member of the National Council of Democratic Mayors. Previously, he served as chief of staff to former state Sen. Eliot Shapleigh, practiced civil rights law, and sat on the boards of Ballet Austin and The Texas Tribune.

Disclosure: Steve Adler, a former Texas Tribune board chairman, and SXSW have been financial supporters of the Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.