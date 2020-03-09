Texas coronavirus case confirmed in Collin County

A man in Collin County tested positive for the new coronavirus — the first case in Texas thought to be caught domestically and not related to a group of Houston-area travelers who took cruises in Egypt in February.

The Collin County case is the 24th confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the state. Eleven of those cases stem from people traveling abroad who were forced by the federal government to quarantine in the San Antonio Lackland Air Force base.

The newest patient is a Frisco man in his 30s who recently traveled to California. A Frisco ISD press release on Monday morning identified him as a parent of a Tadlock Elementary School student. The school is currently on spring break and is working with county officials to contain any possible spread, the release said.

"Upon returning from spring break, and any time your child has been sick, students must be free of fever for 24 hours, without Tylenol or Advil, and not vomiting or had diarrhea for 24 hours prior to returning to school," the release reads. "Antibiotics must be taken for 24 hours before returning to school."

According to a Collin County Health Services press release, the patient tested positive for the coronavirus in a state lab. He is stable and in isolation, and his condition is being monitored by the county, according to county officials.

His symptoms have not required hospitalization. The immediate risk of transmission remains low, according to the press release.

County officials stressed the importance of everyday preventative techniques, such as sustained hand-washing and staying at home when sick.