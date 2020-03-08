U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz says he "briefly interacted" with person who tested positive for coronavirus
Cruz, a Texas Republican, said he isn't experiencing any symptoms and plans to stay at his Houston home until 14 days have passed since his brief interaction with the infected person.
Coronavirus in Texas
The latest updates on coronavirus in Texas: There have been 24 known cases in the state — 11 identified at a federal quarantine site at Lackland Air Force Base and 13 elsewhere. Austin officials canceled the South by Southwest festival. Share your tips and stories here.More in this series
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday he had interacted with a person late last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference who has since tested positive for the new coronavirus.
"That interaction consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake," Cruz said in a statement, adding that he has decided to stay at his home in Houston "until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction," though the interaction did not meet the Center for Disease Control's criteria for self-quarantine.
Cruz also said in his statement that while he had not experienced any symptoms, he had already consulted with authorities from the Houston Health Department and the Department of Health and Human Services, among others, along with Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and newly named White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
The conference was held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Port Washington, Maryland from Feb. 26-29.
"Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low," Cruz said in his statement. "The medical authorities explicitly advised me that, given the above criteria, the people who have interacted with me in the 10 days since CPAC should not be concerned about potential transmission."
There have been at least 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, though health officials have not reported any cases of community spread of the virus.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today