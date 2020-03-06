Watch: A conversation with Mike Morath, the Texas education commissioner
The Texas Tribune's Evan Smith moderates a discussion with Mike Morath, who has been the state's education commissioner since 2016.
Watch our conversation with Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath in an event moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.
Morath was appointed education commissioner by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2016. In this role, he heads the Texas Education Agency, which oversees pre-kindergarten through high school education for more than 5 million Texas students. Previously, Morath served on the Dallas ISD board of trustees.
Related News
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today