A model that has laid the groundwork for other nonprofit journalism startups
The Texas Tribune has shared its insights about paying for journalism in the 21st century, and that has helped other nonprofit journalism outlets find a recipe for success.
"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and we've tried to imitate everything that The Texas Tribune does." — Jon Ralston, editor, The Nevada Independent.
In identifying multiple revenue streams, The Texas Tribune has found a successful model that pays for journalism. It has shared what it has learned with other nonprofit journalism outlets. Hear what a couple of nonprofit leaders have to say about the Tribune as a model.
Amplify accountability in Texas. Help us unlock $10,000 in matching funds today.
At a time when newsrooms across the country are shrinking or shuttering, The Texas Tribune is celebrating more than 10 years of informing and engaging Texans. We give you Texas elections resources, watchdog powerful institutions and lift the veil on money in politics. If you support this kind of journalism, now is the time to show it. Will you amplify our ability to bring accountability to communities across Texas? Every dollar you donate through 6 p.m. Friday will go twice as far, thanks to a $10,000 match by two generous Tribune members.Donate Now