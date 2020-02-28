Watch: A conversation with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson
The Texas Tribune's Evan Smith moderates a discussion with Eric Johnson, who has been mayor of Dallas since June.
Watch our conversation with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson in an event moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.
Johnson was elected in June after serving from 2010 to 2019 in the Texas House, where he was chair of the Dallas-area legislative delegation. Johnson has practiced law in Dallas for the past 15 years and has served on the boards of several organizations, including The Arts Community Alliance, the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas Inc.
