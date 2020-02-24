A conversation on the 2020 Texas primary with LBJ Future Forum
On March 3, 14 states including Texas will host a presidential primary or caucuses. Watch our conversation with the LBJ Future Forum previewing the Texas primary and where we are in the national race.
Participants included:
- Jim Henson, director of Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin
- Jonathan Martin, national political correspondent for The New York Times
- Alex Samuels, political reporter for The Texas Tribune
The conversation was moderated by Cassi Pollock, politics reporter for The Texas Tribune.
Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
