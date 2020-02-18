Watch the U.S. Senate Democratic primary debate

* Correction appended

Editor's note: Read The Texas Tribune's recap of the debate here.

As early voting begins for the March 3 primary, nearly all of the Democratic Texas candidates running for U.S. Senate will debate Tuesday evening.

KVUE and 11 other networks in Texas will stream the entire debate online beginning at 6:30 p.m. KVUE will broadcast a portion of the debate on TV from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. KUT will also radio broadcast the debate. Texas Tribune political reporter Patrick Svitek, KVUE reporter Ashley Goudeau and KUT reporter Ashley Lopez will moderate the debate. Watch it above.

The 11 Democratic U.S. Senate candidates who confirmed attendance at the debate are Chris Bell, Michael Cooper, Amanda Edwards, Jack Daniel Foster Jr., Annie “Mamá” Garcia, Victor Hugo Harris, MJ Hegar, Sema Hernandez, Adrian Ocegueda, Cristina Tzinztún Ramirez and Royce West.

Early voting in the primaries continues until Feb. 28, and election day is March 3. The winner of the primary is expected to face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in the general election.

The Texas Tribune recently conducted hourlong conversations and asked a series of policy questions to the top Democratic U.S. Senate candidates on the ballot in order to help voters be more informed about positions. To learn who will be on the ballot and how to vote in the primaries, view our voter guide.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated where the debate could be watched. The debate is being streamed online across 12 TV stations, but only KVUE is carrying a portion of the debate live on TV.