Tenth Talks: Texas' health commissioner talks about preparing for the next decade
Watch Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, the state’s health commissioner, talk about some of the challenges for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Phillips' speech is part of a Tribune series on the next 10 years of Texas.
During an episode of Tenth Talks — a Texas Tribune video series on the next 10 years of Texas — Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, the executive director of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, talks about what it will take for her agency to serve 9 million Texans each month 10 years from now. You can watch her presentation above.
Related News
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today