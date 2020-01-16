Tenth Talks: Dell Medical School's vice dean talks about fixing health care
Watch Mini Kahlon, the vice dean of the University of Texas at Austin's Dell Medical School, talk about an opportunity for radical change when it comes to health care. Kahlon's speech is part of a Tribune series on the next 10 years of Texas.
During an episode of Tenth Talks — a Texas Tribune video series on the next 10 years of Texas — Mini Kahlon, the vice dean of the University of Texas at Austin's Dell Medical School, says the next decade presents an opportunity for a radical rethinking — not just of how we treat disease, but how we prevent it in the first place. You can watch her presentation above.
Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Related News
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today