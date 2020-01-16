Watch: A conversation with Amanda Edwards, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate
Watch our conversation with Amanda Edwards, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.
Edwards is a former at-large Houston City Council member, serving one term beginning in 2015. In this role, she led citywide efforts to cultivate technology, innovation and public transit. Previously, she worked as an attorney and a community organizer. Edwards announced her candidacy for the 2020 U.S. Senate race in July.
