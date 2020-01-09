Watch: A conversation with Chris Bell, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate

Watch our conversation with Chris Bell, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Bell served in the U.S. House from 2003 to 2005, was a gubernatorial nominee in 2006 and ran for mayor of Houston in 2015. He has also served on the Houston City Council. Bell announced his candidacy for the 2020 U.S. Senate race in July.