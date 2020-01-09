Add Texas 2020 election dates to your calendar

2020 is going to be a busy election year. So we have compiled the most important dates in one place — you'll never have to worry about missing a headline.

You can add these dates to your Google Calendar or iCal. Or view them listed in order below.

Feb. 3: This is your last day to register to vote and be eligible to cast a ballot in the March primaries. Check out this page for more information about voter registration in Texas.

This is your last day to register to vote and be eligible to cast a ballot in the March primaries. Check out this page for more information about voter registration in Texas. Feb. 18: Early voting starts in the Texas primaries. It will continue for the next 10 days. You can check your county's website for information about polling locations.

Early voting starts in the Texas primaries. It will continue for the next 10 days. You can check your county's website for information about polling locations. Feb. 21: This is your last day to request a ballot to vote by mail in the primaries. In order to vote by mail, you'll have to meet certain conditions. Learn more here.

This is your last day to request a ballot to vote by mail in the primaries. In order to vote by mail, you'll have to meet certain conditions. Learn more here. Feb. 28: Early voting ends.

Early voting ends. March 3: If you didn't vote early, you get your chance on election day. Make sure to show up at your local precinct, unless your county is participating in countywide voting. Again, you can find this out by checking your county's website.

If you didn't vote early, you get your chance on election day. Make sure to show up at your local precinct, unless your county is participating in countywide voting. Again, you can find this out by checking your county's website. April 27: This is the last day to register to vote and be eligible to cast a ballot in the primary runoffs. Runoffs happen whenever a single candidate doesn't cross the 50% threshold in the March primary. Almost certainly, there will be races that head to a runoff.

This is the last day to register to vote and be eligible to cast a ballot in the primary runoffs. Runoffs happen whenever a single candidate doesn't cross the 50% threshold in the March primary. Almost certainly, there will be races that head to a runoff. May 15: This is your last day to request a ballot to vote by mail for the primary runoff. In order to vote by mail, you have to meet certain conditions. Learn more here.

This is your last day to request a ballot to vote by mail for the primary runoff. In order to vote by mail, you have to meet certain conditions. Learn more here. May 18: Early voting in the primary runoff begins. Keep in mind that voters can only participate in one party's primary each year. If you voted in the Democratic primary in March, for example, you can't vote in the Republican primary runoff in May.

Early voting in the primary runoff begins. Keep in mind that voters can only participate in one party's primary each year. If you voted in the Democratic primary in March, for example, you can't vote in the Republican primary runoff in May. May 22: Early voting in the primary runoff ends.

Early voting in the primary runoff ends. May 26: This is primary runoff election day, your last chance to have a say in whom the Republicans or Democrats nominate in any races that went to a runoff. Make sure to show up at your local precinct, unless your county is participating in countywide voting. You can find this out by checking your county's website.

This is primary runoff election day, your last chance to have a say in whom the Republicans or Democrats nominate in any races that went to a runoff. Make sure to show up at your local precinct, unless your county is participating in countywide voting. You can find this out by checking your county's website. July 13-16: Delegates will convene at the Democratic National Convention to officially select and nominate their presidential ticket. Normally, a single candidate breaks from the pack and effectively clenches the nomination before the actual convention. But it is possible that no one wins a majority of delegates in the primaries. At this point, the party will have a contested convention on its hands.

Delegates will convene at the Democratic National Convention to officially select and nominate their presidential ticket. Normally, a single candidate breaks from the pack and effectively clenches the nomination before the actual convention. But it is possible that no one wins a majority of delegates in the primaries. At this point, the party will have a contested convention on its hands. Aug. 24-27: Just like the Democratic Party did last month, the Republican Party will convene to officially select its ticket. Barring any developments, President Donald Trump is expected to lead the ticket on the Republican side of the ballot.

Just like the Democratic Party did last month, the Republican Party will convene to officially select its ticket. Barring any developments, President Donald Trump is expected to lead the ticket on the Republican side of the ballot. Oct. 5: This is your last day to register to vote for the general election. Check out this page for more information about voter registration in Texas.

This is your last day to register to vote for the general election. Check out this page for more information about voter registration in Texas. Oct. 19: Early voting starts in Texas. You can check your county's website for information about polling locations.

Early voting starts in Texas. You can check your county's website for information about polling locations. Oct. 23: This is your last day to request a ballot to vote by mail for the primary. In order to vote by mail, you have to meet certain conditions. Learn more here.

This is your last day to request a ballot to vote by mail for the primary. In order to vote by mail, you have to meet certain conditions. Learn more here. Oct. 30: Early voting ends.

Early voting ends. Nov. 3: If you didn't vote early, you get your chance on Election Day. Make sure to show up at your local precinct, unless your county is participating in countywide voting. Again, you can find this out by checking your county's website.