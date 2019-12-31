The Best of The Texas Tribune's photojournalism of 2019

Last year was a memorable one in Texas, but that’s always true — in a state this big, diverse and complex, every year is bound to be momentous. And for the last 10 years, The Texas Tribune has told the story of our state with stories, data, deep dives and, of course, photos.

One big change for the Tribune last year was the birth of a dedicated photo department. In the past, we relied on a remarkable roster of freelance photographers across the state to get the images that go with our stories. While we continue to rely on these wonderfully talented photojournalists, we hired our first staff photographer and photo editor, Miguel Gutierrez Jr., in late 2018. With John Jordan as his deputy and three gifted photo fellows helping out in 2019, it quickly became the little department that could, and along the way began to define a bold and distinctive visual style.

From the big political stories to the ever-changing situation at the border, from the halls and chambers of the state Capitol to the homes of people affected by the laws that were passed, and from the jungles of Central America to Washington, D.C., Tribune photographers were there, every step of the way. Here are some of our standout photos.