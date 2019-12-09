State Rep. Mike Lang opts against reelection for second time

State Rep. Mike Lang, R-Granbury, is apparently not running for reelection — again.

With minutes to spare before the deadline, Lang filed Monday evening for Hood County commissioner, according to county GOP Chairman David Fischer. Lang did not immediately respond to a request for comment but retweeted a House colleague who wished him luck in the race for county commissioner.

The timing of Lang's decision — on the last day to file — triggered a deadline extension for Republicans wishing to run for his House seat. The new deadline is 6 p.m. Dec. 16, according to the secretary of state's office.

It has been a whirlwind fall for Lang, who initially announced in September that he would not seek reelection and instead run for county commissioner. However, he reversed that decision days later.

Lang, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, was facing two primary challengers for his safely Republican seat, Glenn Rogers and Kellye SoRelle. Both had filed by the Monday evening deadline. A third Republican, Mineral Wells Mayor Christopher Perricone, told The Texas Tribune on Monday evening that he had also filed to run for the seat earlier in the afternoon at party headquarters in Austin.

In addition to filing for county commissioner Monday evening, Lang submitted paperwork to withdraw from his state House race, ensuring his name does not appear on the ballot, according to party officials. The deadline to withdraw is Tuesday evening.

Cassi Pollock contributed reporting.