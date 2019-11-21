Watch a conversation with Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, which Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith will moderate.

Tzintzún Ramirez is a labor organizer and author. She co-founded the Workers Defense Project and served as its executive director from 2006 until 2016. In 2017, she founded Jolt, a civil rights organization that works to mobilize young Latinos in Texas politics. Tzintzún Ramirez announced her intention in August to run in the 2020 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate.