TribCast: Sid Miller's Facebook rhetoric, Rodney Reed finds bipartisan allies

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Emma and Jolie about Ag Commissioner Sid Miller’s latest Facebook rhetoric, the escalating pressure on the governor in the Rodney Reed death penalty case and a court of criminal appeals race that has everything going for it but an actual election.

by Emily Ramshaw and Bobby Blanchard

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Sept. 28, 2019.  Juan Figueroa for The Texas Tribune

