Report: President Donald Trump to tour Apple facilities in Texas next week

President Donald Trump is reportedly heading to Texas next week to accompany Apple CEO Tim Cook on a tour of company facilities, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The White House has not yet confirmed the trip, and Apple declined to comment to both Reuters and KXAN.

In September, Tech giant Apple announced it would manufacture its latest line of Mac Pro computers in Austin rather than China, avoiding some China tariffs.

“The Mac Pro is Apple’s most powerful computer ever and we’re proud to be building it in Austin. We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity,” Cook in a statement at the time of the announcement.

Apple’s presence is well-known in Austin. It announced late last year plans for a massive expansion of its facilities in the Capital city. The move, it said, would make Apple the largest private employer in Austin. Its newest campus — located less than a mile from existing Austin facilities — will have the capacity to expand to around 15,000 employees.

If confirmed, the trip with be Trump’s second to Texas since the U.S. House launched an impeachment inquiry. The president visited Dallas for a reelection rally in October.

Disclosure: Apple has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.