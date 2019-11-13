Watch a conversation with state Sen. Royce West, a candidate for U.S Senate. Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith will moderate.

West, D-Dallas, has represented Senate District 23 since 1993. He is vice chair of the Higher Education Committee and sits on the Education, Finance and Transportation committees. He is a managing partner for the law firm West & Associates. In July, West announced his candidacy for the 2020 U.S. Senate race.