Secret recordings in Texas: A brief history of some Capitol controversies

It was a secret recording that ultimately led to Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announcing that he would not seek reelection. But this wasn't the first time a recording caused a stir at the Texas Legislature. In 2015, The American Phoenix Foundation spooked lawmakers with undercover video recordings. In 1995, documentary filmmakers caught some flak after letting a charismatic state senator talk with colleagues on the Senate floor while wearing a hidden microphone.

