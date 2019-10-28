Watch: A conversation on veterans and workforce development

We're livestreaming our conversation in San Antonio on veterans and workforce development, moderated by Tribune CEO Evan Smith.

by Texas Tribune Staff

Join us for a conversation about how we set the table of opportunity for our returning veterans, moderated by The Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Our panelists are:

  • Megan Bunce, senior community investor for global engagement for the mid-Atlantic region of The Boeing Co.
  • Richard Delgado Jr., director of military affairs and ROTC at Texas A&M University-San Antonio
  • Joseph Kopser, Army combat veteran, tech entrepreneur and executive-in-residence at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin
  • Carrie Sconza, director of TexVet at Texas A&M Health Science Center