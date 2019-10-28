Watch: A conversation on veterans and workforce development

Join us for a conversation about how we set the table of opportunity for our returning veterans, moderated by The Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Our panelists are:

Megan Bunce , senior community investor for global engagement for the mid-Atlantic region of The Boeing Co.

, senior community investor for global engagement for the mid-Atlantic region of The Boeing Co. Richard Delgado Jr. , director of military affairs and ROTC at Texas A&M University-San Antonio

, director of military affairs and ROTC at Texas A&M University-San Antonio Joseph Kopser , Army combat veteran, tech entrepreneur and executive-in-residence at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin

, Army combat veteran, tech entrepreneur and executive-in-residence at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin Carrie Sconza, director of TexVet at Texas A&M Health Science Center