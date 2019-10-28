Watch: A conversation on veterans and workforce development
We're livestreaming our conversation in San Antonio on veterans and workforce development, moderated by Tribune CEO Evan Smith.
Our panelists are:
- Megan Bunce, senior community investor for global engagement for the mid-Atlantic region of The Boeing Co.
- Richard Delgado Jr., director of military affairs and ROTC at Texas A&M University-San Antonio
- Joseph Kopser, Army combat veteran, tech entrepreneur and executive-in-residence at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin
- Carrie Sconza, director of TexVet at Texas A&M Health Science Center