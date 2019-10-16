TribCast

TribCast: The Tale of the Tape

by Evan Smith, Todd Wiseman and Fatima Espejo

From left: Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith is joined by Tribune political reporters Cassi Pollock, Alex Samuels and Patrick Svitek for a live TribCast on Oct. 16.
From left: Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith is joined by Tribune political reporters Cassi Pollock, Alex Samuels and Patrick Svitek for a live TribCast on Oct. 16.  Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

In this edition of the TribCast, Evan talks to Cassi, Alex and Patrick about the now-public recording of House Speaker Dennis Bonnen’s infamous meeting with conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan. Who told the truth? How will it affect 2020? And can Bonnen survive in his leadership post?