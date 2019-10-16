Watch: Live TribCast recording

Join us for a special live studio recording of this week's TribCast, hosted by The Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Texas Tribune political reporters Cassi Pollock, Alex Samuels and Patrick Svitek will break down the Dennis Bonnen tape released Tuesday by conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan — what's in it, what the reactions are, and what it means for the Texas Legislature and the 2020 elections.

Read related Tribune coverage