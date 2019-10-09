Beto O'Rourke plans rally to counter Donald Trump's visit to Dallas
It'll be the second time this year that the two have held dueling rallies in Texas.
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is planning a counter-rally for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign stop in Dallas next week.
On the same evening — Oct. 17 — that Trump holds his rally at the American Airlines Center, O'Rourke will headline a "Rally Against Fear" at The Theatre at Grand Prairie, according to his campaign. The Trump rally is set to start at 7 p.m., while doors will open for O'Rourke's event at 6 p.m.
"We will not be defined by this president’s fear, his hate, or the differences between us that he tries to exploit but instead by a renewed sense of hope and a unified vision for the future of our country," O'Rourke said in a statement.
It is not the first time O'Rourke and Trump have gone head-to-head in Texas. O'Rourke led a counter-rally in February in his hometown of El Paso when Trump came to the city.
At the time, O'Rourke was not yet running for president. Still, the sizable counter-rally caught Trump's attention, and the president continued to mention the February face-off during a return trip to El Paso in August after a deadly shooting there.