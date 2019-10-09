Beto O'Rourke plans rally to counter Donald Trump's visit to Dallas

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is planning a counter-rally for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign stop in Dallas next week.

On the same evening — Oct. 17 — that Trump holds his rally at the American Airlines Center, O'Rourke will headline a "Rally Against Fear" at The Theatre at Grand Prairie, according to his campaign. The Trump rally is set to start at 7 p.m., while doors will open for O'Rourke's event at 6 p.m.

"We will not be defined by this president’s fear, his hate, or the differences between us that he tries to exploit but instead by a renewed sense of hope and a unified vision for the future of our country," O'Rourke said in a statement.

It is not the first time O'Rourke and Trump have gone head-to-head in Texas. O'Rourke led a counter-rally in February in his hometown of El Paso when Trump came to the city.

At the time, O'Rourke was not yet running for president. Still, the sizable counter-rally caught Trump's attention, and the president continued to mention the February face-off during a return trip to El Paso in August after a deadly shooting there.

