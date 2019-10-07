Watch: A conversation on higher education and social mobility

Postsecondary education in Texas is supposed to prepare students to succeed in their professional lives. But how are Texas’ colleges and universities performing when it comes to lower-income students? The University of Texas at Austin made national headlines this year when it announced it would cover tuition for undergraduate students with family incomes below $65,000, a program similar to one already in place at Texas A&M. But what equity-minded solutions are happening at other Texas schools? What are the innovative support services being utilized to prevent dropouts and help students balance school with other responsibilities such as work and parenting? How are schools innovating to make sure they’re helping students prepare for labor market demands? How are four-year universities and community colleges communicating and addressing the needs of lower-income students?

Join us as we sit down with some of the state's leading higher ed experts for a conversation on higher education and social mobility, moderated by Texas Tribune Editor Ayan Mittra.

Our panelists will include:

Kenneth Evans , president of Lamar University

, president of Lamar University Ginger Gossman , senior director for innovation and policy development for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

, senior director for innovation and policy development for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Millicent Valek , president of Brazosport College

, president of Brazosport College Ashley Williams, economic opportunity policy analyst at the Center for Public Policy Priorities

Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University and the Center for Public Policy Priorities have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Read related Tribune coverage