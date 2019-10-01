The 2019 Texas Tribune Festival

The 2019 Texas Tribune Festival in photos

Here's a look back at the 2019 Texas Tribune Festival through the eyes of Tribune photographers.

by Miguel Gutierrez Jr. and John Jordan

The Paramount Theatre on Congress Avenue was among the venues hosting 2019 Texas Tribune Festival events.  Marshall Tidrick for The Texas Tribune

The 2019 Texas Tribune Festival, held Sept. 26 - 28 in downtown Austin, was the biggest one yet. Thousands turned out to hear hundreds of speakers, attend dozens of panels, watch live podcast recordings and join in countless other special events, large and small. Photographers for the Tribune were there all through the long weekend to capture this uniquely Texan festival of ideas that draws visitors from all over the state, nation and world.

Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith interviews House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at The Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi closes the Texas Tribune Festival discussing the possible impeachment of president Donald Trump with editor Evan Smith. Pelosi took a quick break from the Washington drama to make her second appearance at the Festival. (Bob Daemmrich for the Texas Tribune)

First: Willie Nelson listens as U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks with Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith at the Texas Tribune Festival at the Paramount Theatre. Last: Pelosi closes out the Festival in an interview conducted by Smith. Eddie Gaspar and Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Kim Olson was among the panelists at the “Democratic Do-Over” panel moderated by Tribune D.C. Bureau Chief Abby Livingston. Others on the panel included Wendy Davis, Sri Kulkarni and Gina Ortiz Jones.  Juan Figueroa for The Texas Tribune
Laura Barrón-Lopez moderates the “2020 and the Border” panel with guests Ana Maria Archila, Sylvia Garcia and Ron Nirenberg at The Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 28, 2019.
Amna Nawaz moderates the “Threat Assessment” panel with guests Jeh Johnson and Michael McCaul at The Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 28, 2019.

Scenes from the Open Congress portion of the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 28, 2019. Juan Figueroa and Eddie Gaspar for The Texas Tribune

MSNBC news anchors conduct a telecast on Congress Avenue during The Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 28, 2019.  Marshall Tidrick for The Texas Tribune
Julian Castro of San Antonio talks with MSNBC journalist Katy Tur ding a Saturday session of the Texas Tribune Festival in downtown Austin. Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio, has been strugling to gain traction in his presidential bid. (Bob Daemmrich for the Texas Tribune)
Stephanie Ruhle interviews presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg at The Texas Tribune Festival on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
State Rep. Celia Israel attends a meet and greet with attendees after the "Keep Austin Jeered" panel at the The Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019

First: Presidential candidate Julián Castro speaks with MSNBC journalist Katy Tur during a Saturday session of the Texas Tribune Festival in downtown Austin. Next: A Paramount Theatre audience watches presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Friday. Last: Attendees look through The Texas Tribune Festival guidebook at the Driskill during an event. Bob Daemmrich and Eddie Gaspar for The Texas Tribune

Nikole Hannah-Jones (right) speaks with Errin Haines during a one-on-one panel at the Paramount Theatre.  Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
Festival attendees gather at a dinner event on Friday.  Marshall Tidrick for The Texas Tribune
Michael Beschloss, author of "The President's War," speaks with Evan Smith during The Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 27, 2019.
Patrick Svitek moderates ”The Blue Team” panel with guests Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, MJ Hegar, Chris Bell, Amanda Edwards and Royce West at The Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

First: Michael Beschloss, author of "Presidents of War," speaks with Evan Smith during a Texas Tribune Festival event on Sept. 27, 2019. Last: Democratic U.S. candidate MJ Hegar speaks during a panel on Sept. 28, 2019. Marshall Tidrick and Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune

Saturday at the Tribune Festival featured Open Congress — an opportunity for the public to attend free events held in multiple tents on Congress Avenue, where traffic was closed down for the day.  Juan Figueroa for The Texas Tribune
Margaret Talev interviews Susan Rice at the The Texas Tribune Festival Sept. 27, 2019.
The Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

First: Margaret Talev interviews Susan Rice at Central Presbyterian Church in downtown Austin. Last: Conversations about the future of Texas were the focus of a track of panels in the Texas 2036 tent on Open Congress. Marjorie Kamys Cotera and Marshall Tidrick for The Texas Tribune

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks with Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith backstage at the Paramount Theatre during the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 28, 2019.  Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune