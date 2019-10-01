The 2019 Texas Tribune Festival in photos

The 2019 Texas Tribune Festival, held Sept. 26 - 28 in downtown Austin, was the biggest one yet. Thousands turned out to hear hundreds of speakers, attend dozens of panels, watch live podcast recordings and join in countless other special events, large and small. Photographers for the Tribune were there all through the long weekend to capture this uniquely Texan festival of ideas that draws visitors from all over the state, nation and world.
First: Willie Nelson listens as U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks with Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith at the Texas Tribune Festival at the Paramount Theatre. Last: Pelosi closes out the Festival in an interview conducted by Smith.
Eddie Gaspar and Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune
Scenes from the Open Congress portion of the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 28, 2019.
Juan Figueroa and Eddie Gaspar for The Texas Tribune
First: Presidential candidate Julián Castro speaks with MSNBC journalist Katy Tur during a Saturday session of the Texas Tribune Festival in downtown Austin. Next: A Paramount Theatre audience watches presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Friday. Last: Attendees look through The Texas Tribune Festival guidebook at the Driskill during an event.
Bob Daemmrich and Eddie Gaspar for The Texas Tribune
First: Michael Beschloss, author of "Presidents of War," speaks with Evan Smith during a Texas Tribune Festival event on Sept. 27, 2019. Last: Democratic U.S. candidate MJ Hegar speaks during a panel on Sept. 28, 2019.
Marshall Tidrick and Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune
First: Margaret Talev interviews Susan Rice at Central Presbyterian Church in downtown Austin. Last: Conversations about the future of Texas were the focus of a track of panels in the Texas 2036 tent on Open Congress.
Marjorie Kamys Cotera and Marshall Tidrick for The Texas Tribune