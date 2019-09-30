President Trump to hold October campaign rally in Dallas

President Donald Trump is heading to Dallas next month for a reelection campaign rally.

The event will be Oct. 17 at the American Airlines Center, his campaign announced Monday evening. The start time is 7 p.m.

"President Trump looks forward to celebrating the good news of the Trump economy and the vast accomplishments of his administration with the great men and women of Texas," the campaign's chief operating officer, Michael Glassner, said in a statement.

It will be his first visit to Texas since the U.S. House launched an impeachment inquiry. Trump's last 2020 campaign rally in Texas was in February in El Paso. He has since returned to raise money for his reelection bid and to visit El Paso in the aftermath of the deadly shooting there in August.

The American Airlines Center is not a new venue for Trump. He headlined a rally there early in his 2016 campaign.

Read related Tribune coverage