State Rep. Mike Lang reverses decision to not run for reelection

State Rep. Mike Lang is running for reelection after all.

The Granbury Republican announced Wednesday he would not seek another term and instead run for Hood County commissioner. But on Friday evening, he told a crowd in the county that he had reversed his decision.

Lang serves as chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. He is up for a third term next year in House District 60, a solidly Republican district.

The day after Lang announced he would not run for reelection, Glenn Rogers, a Palo Pinto County rancher and veterinarian, announced he would seek the GOP nomination for the seat. It was not immediately clear if he would remain in the race with Lang running again.

Granbury attorney Kellye SoRelle was already running in the GOP primary before Lang's Wednesday announcement.

