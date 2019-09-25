Here's what Texans in Congress are saying about impeaching President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON - With each bombshell and churn in the news, the Texas Congressional delegation has reacted along party lines to the movement toward impeaching President Donald Trump.

In an effort to ensure Texans know where their representatives stand on the issue, the Tribune will regularly update this chart with any changes in positions among Texas members of Congress.

As of late September, every single Democrat has either called for impeachment outright or indicated preparedness to move toward that action depending on forthcoming news events. No Republican has expressed support for the idea.

To be clear, only U.S. House members vote for or against impeachment. Then, U.S. senators to vote to decide the fate of that public official in a trial. Here's how the impeachment process works.

Loading...

Read related Tribune coverage