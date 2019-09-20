Watch livestreams of the 2019 Texas Tribune Festival's featured events

During the 2019 Texas Tribune Festival, many of the state's biggest names and some of the nation’s most influential public figures will be in Austin for three days of discussions on politics, policy and other issues facing Texas and the nation. There will be discussions featuring presidential candidates, state and federal lawmakers, and experts on a range of topics affecting everyday Texans. If you're not at the Festival in person, you can watch a lot of those discussions live on the Tribune's site. Here's a look at those panels:

THURSDAY

Opening Keynote: One-on-One with Will Hurd (7 p.m.)

The Texas congressman talks about his decision to retire, his support of the president, the future of the Republican party, the surge of white supremacy and the crisis at the border.

FRIDAY

El Paso and Dayton (9 a.m.)

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley talk about an unbearably tragic weekend in August and a remarkably resilient aftermath.

A Live Recording of the "Takeout" Podcast (11 a.m.)

William McRaven, the retired four-star admiral and former chancellor of the University of Texas System, talks about life at sea, at war and in higher ed.

One-on-One with Pete Buttigieg (2 p.m.)

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, talks about his race for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

One-on-One with Anthony Scaramucci (3:45 p.m.)

The former White House communications director talks about his 11 days of infamy, what he thinks of President Donald Trump and the media, and who’s going to win in 2020.

SATURDAY

One-on-One with Beto O'Rourke (8:30 a.m.)

The former Texas congressman talks about his race for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Trump Gets Reelected If ... (9:30 a.m.)

Watch POLITICO’s Tim Alberta talk with 2016 campaign chiefs who know what worked and what didn’t — and how to pivot the strategy in 2020.

One-on-One with Amy Klobuchar (10:15 a.m.)

The U.S. senator from Minnesota talks about her race for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Playbook Exchange with Members of the House Freedom Caucus (11:15 a.m.)

POLITICO Playbook co-authors Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman talk with House Freedom Caucus founding Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Chairman Mark Meadows R-North Carolina; and member Chip Roy, R-Austin.

Live Recording of "Why is This Happening? with Chris Hayes" featuring U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (1 p.m.)

The host of MSNBC’s “All In” talks to Texas' junior senator about small government, big tech, the Senate vs. the House and his relationship with the president.

How to Fix American Politics (1 p.m.)

In a two-part discussion, POLITICO’s Ryan Heath unpacks potential solutions to improve the state of our politics today. Part one features Heath in conversation with Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. In part two, Heath and a panel of special guests talk about real-life experiments and pie-in-the-sky ideas.

One-on-One with Michael Bennet (2:45 p.m.)

The U.S senator from Colorado talks about his race for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

2020 and the Border (2:45 p.m.)

POLITICO’s Laura Barrón-López leads a discussion about how border and immigration policy and politics are shaping the 2020 landscape.

One-on-One with Julián Castro (4:30 p.m.)

The former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development talks about his race for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Ag in the Modern World (4:30 p.m.)

POLITICO’s Helena Bottemiller Evich leads a panel discussion about the state of agriculture in 2020 and beyond.

Closing Keynote: One-on-One with Nancy Pelosi (7:15 p.m.)

The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives talks about making Congress work, a presidency without precedent, the coming elections and her vision for a better America.

