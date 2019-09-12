How to watch the third 2020 Democratic debate in Houston

Ten 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage Thursday in Houston for the third Democratic presidential primary debate.

ABC News has partnered with Univision to host the debate at Texas Southern University from 7 to 10 p.m.

You can watch the debate on ABC News and ABC News Live, locally on KTRK-TV, and in Spanish on Univision. The debate will also be streamed on The Roku Channel, Hulu Live, Facebook Watch, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Apple News, and Twitter. ABC News, Good Morning America and FiveThirtyEight are hosting livestreams on their websites and mobile apps.

For the first time, the debate will span only one night because only 10 candidates received the Democratic National Committee’s requirements of 130,000 unique donors and 2% or more support in four approved polls by the Aug. 28 deadline.

Texas Tribune political reporters Patrick Svitek and Alex Samuels will be covering and live-tweeting the debate, where Texas candidates Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro will share the stage for the third time. You can follow their coverage on their Twitter accounts starting at 7 p.m.

The next debate will be in Ohio in mid-October with any candidates who meet the same polling and fundraising thresholds set for the September debates by Oct. 1 at midnight.

