Watch a conversation with Wendy Davis, a Democratic candidate for Texas’ 21st Congressional District, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Davis announced her congressional campaign in July. She founded Deeds Not Words, an online engagement initiative focused on women’s rights, in 2016. Previously, she served in the Texas Senate for six years, representing parts of Fort Worth, and on the Fort Worth City Council. In 2014, Davis unsuccessfully ran for Texas governor against Greg Abbott.

