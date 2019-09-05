Watch: Rural Texas and the 86th Legislature

The Texas Tribune is touring the state with a series of post-session events recapping the major policy debates of the 86th Texas Legislature and what they mean for different communities.

Join us for a conversation about public education, taxes, immigration, health care, spending and other consequential matters with two legislators representing rural Texas districts — state Rep. Trent Ashby and state Sen. Robert Nichols. Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Texas Tribune, will moderate the conversation.

Ashby, R-Lufkin, has represented House District 57 since 2013. He sits on the House Defense and Veterans' Affairs and Public Education committees. Previously, he served as president of the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees. Ashby also serves as the Angelina County chair for VeraBank.

Nichols, R-Jacksonville, has represented Senate District 3 since 2007. He serves as chair of the Senate Transportation Committee and vice chair of the Business and Commerce Committee, and he sits on the Administration, Finance and Intergovernmental Relations committees. Previously, Nichols served as a Texas transportation commissioner for eight years.

