TribCast: Two Texas mass shootings in a month
On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Patrick and Alex about the second mass shooting in Texas in a month and the reaction at home and on the presidential trail.
TribCast
The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS.More in this series
