TribCast: Two Texas mass shootings in a month

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Patrick and Alex about the second mass shooting in Texas in a month and the reaction at home and on the presidential trail.

by Emily Ramshaw, Fatima Espejo and Todd Wiseman

A vehicle's windows are shot out at a car dealership in Odessa on Sunday, Sept. 1, one day after a mass murderer killed seven people and injured 22 others.
A vehicle's windows are shot out at a car dealership in Odessa on Sunday, Sept. 1, one day after a mass murderer killed seven people and injured 22 others.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

