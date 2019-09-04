T-Squared: A better way to manage your Texas Tribune account
Registered users can now edit their account profiles and view their donation history, with more improvements on the way.
Earlier this year, we announced a major overhaul of our commenting system, the first step in a yearlong initiative to make it easier for our readers to engage with us and each other. Today, we’re excited to share a new round of site improvements.
Registered users can now edit their account information — like names and email addresses — in addition to posting comments on our stories. We are also making major improvements for Texas Tribune members. If you have ever made a donation to support our nonprofit newsroom, you can now:
-
View your donation history and current membership level
-
See when your membership is up for renewal
-
Get access to members-only information, such as our ambassadors’ program
-
Link your accounts (for members with multiple email addresses)
In the coming months, we’ll be introducing additional features to make it easier for readers and members to manage account preferences in other ways, including:
-
Managing newsletter subscriptions
-
Adjusting donation amounts
-
Updating credit card information
-
Canceling your membership
To try out the full experience, create your account today. Have questions about your account or feedback for our team? Drop a comment below or send us an email at community[at]texastribune.org.
And if you’re excited about these improvements, tip your hat to the Texas Tribune staffers who’ve been working hard to make them happen: Daniel Craigmile, Emily Yount, Andrew Gibson, Sarah Glen, Liam Andrew, Rodney Gibbs, Ty Brockhoeft, Val Asensio, Ashley Hebler, Jenny Ajluni and Amanda Zamora.