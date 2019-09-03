A conversation with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy

Watch our conversation with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, which Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith will moderate.

Roy, R-Austin, has represented Congressional District 21 since the beginning of this year. He sits on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, the Oversight and Reform Committee, and the House Budget Committee. Previously, he served as vice president of strategy for the Texas Public Policy Foundation, first assistant to Attorney General Ken Paxton, chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and senior adviser to Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

