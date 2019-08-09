After the El Paso shootings, residents and officials grapple with what's next
El Pasoans spent the week grieving — and worrying about more attacks targeting Hispanics — as politicians had varied ideas for how to prevent mass shootings in the future.
More than 20 people were killed in an Aug. 3, 2019, shooting rampage at a Walmart in El Paso. The gunman was arrested and charged with capital murder for the shooting in El Paso, which is recovering from what federal law enforcement has classified as an act of domestic terrorism.
In the wake of a mass shooting in El Paso that left 22 dead, state and federal politicians have arrived in the border city to discuss how to move forward. Their visits received mixed reactions from some residents, whose grief is now evolving into anger.