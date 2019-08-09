Watch: Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. are left to fend for themselves in Mexico
Migrants have been bused to Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, under the Trump administration's “Remain in Mexico” program, a partnership with the Mexican government.
Sent back south across the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's controversial “remain in Mexico” program, migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. are instead being bused farther into the Mexican interior. Some are taken to nearby Monterey, others all the way to the state of Chiapas next to the Guatemalan border.