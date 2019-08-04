Mass murder in El Paso: Images from a day of terror and grief

On Saturday, a gunman walked into a Walmart on El Paso's east side during the back-to-school shopping season and opened fire in the crowded store. The suspect, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen — a North Texas city more than 650 miles away — was arrested without incident, according to police. Photographers were there in the immediate aftermath, and continue to document a city stunned by violence.

First: Showing their hands to police, shoppers evacuate Cielo Vista Mall after the shooting. Last: Walmart employees comfort one another after the shooting. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado | USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS/Mark Lambie/El Paso Times

Abandoned shopping carts outside of a side exit at the Walmart after the shooting. Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the El Paso Police Department, the FBI, Homeland Security and the Border Patrol quickly arrived at the scene of Saturday's mass shooting. Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

A police officer secures the perimeter outside the Walmart. Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

First: A woman weeps as a couple leaves the family reunification center at MacArthur Elementary-Intermediate School on Saturday. Families were told to go to the center to get information about missing family members. Next: A police cruiser and crime scene tape near the scene of the shooting. Ivan Pierre Aguirre for the Texas Tribune

On Saturday night, mourners attended a vigil at St. Pius X Church in El Paso. Ivan Pierre Aguirre for the Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott joined mourners at St. Pius X Church. Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

On Saturday night, mourners gathered for a vigil near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S. REUTERS/Carlos Sanchez

On Sunday, former El Paso Congressman and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke visited the scene of the shooting. O'Rourke was in Las Vegas on Saturday when the news broke and left the campaign trail to return to El Paso. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The Allen home of alleged mass shooter Patrick Crusius after members of the Allen police department and the FBI gathered evidence for their investigation. Allen is in North Texas, more than 650 miles from El Paso. REUTERS via Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

First: El Pasoans waited for hours on Sunday to donate blood. Next: Mourners place flowers at a growing shrine near the site of the mass murder. Last: On Sunday, mourners comforted each other at a family reunification site set up at MacArthur Elementary-Intermediate School in El Paso. Mark Lambie/El Paso Times via USA TODAY NETWORK | REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez | Madeleine Cook/The Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK/REUTERS |

A shrine near the Walmart where 20 people lost their lives to a mass murderer.