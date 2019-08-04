Mass murder in El Paso: Images from a day of terror and grief
The world again turned its eyes to Texas after a gunman killed 20 and injured 26 more at an El Paso Walmart. Photographers were on the scene instantly, stayed through the night, and they’re back today. Here is some of their work.
On Saturday, a gunman walked into a Walmart on El Paso's east side during the back-to-school shopping season and opened fire in the crowded store. The suspect, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen — a North Texas city more than 650 miles away — was arrested without incident, according to police. Photographers were there in the immediate aftermath, and continue to document a city stunned by violence.