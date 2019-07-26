Watch: In a Mexican border city, some migrants give up on asylum

A surge of migrants arriving at the Texas-Mexico border has pushed the country's immigration system to the breaking point as new policies aimed at both undocumented immigrants and legal asylum seekers have contributed to a humanitarian crisis. The Texas Tribune is maintaining its in-depth reporting on this national issue. More in this series

Dozens of migrants sent back across the international bridge into Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, by U.S. officials were offered a free bus ride to the Mexican interior, where they could find transportation back to their home countries. Many of them took it.

The migrants, most of them from Central American countries like Honduras and El Salvador, said they thought they could claim asylum in the United States to escape the violence and political instability in their home countries. They were confronted by new U.S. policies that either forced them to wait to cross the bridge and claim asylum, or sent them back to Mexico as soon as they had made their asylum claim — and then forced them to wait weeks or months for a court date so they could argue their case to a U.S. judge.