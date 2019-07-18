One shelter for migrant children is trying to distinguish itself from Border Patrol processing centers. But protesters keep coming.

A surge of migrants arriving at the Texas-Mexico border has pushed the country's immigration system to the breaking point as new policies aimed at both undocumented immigrants and legal asylum seekers have contributed to a humanitarian crisis. The Texas Tribune is maintaining its in-depth reporting on this national issue. More in this series

Inside the nation’s latest holding facility for migrant children, about 200 unaccompanied teenagers live under the care of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Carrizo Springs.

Mayor Wayne Seipel said he hasn’t heard of any residents opposing the shelter. In fact, he's hopeful the facility will mean a boost for the town’s economy.

But some are skeptical of the optimistic outlook for the shelter, given reports of the deteriorating conditions inside Border Patrol facilities.